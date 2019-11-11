LOCAL NEWS: Northeast Ohio Under a Winter Storm Warning, Especially in the Snow Belt

Cleveland and parts of Northeast Ohio has been hit with a Winter Storm Warning, as reported by the National Weather Service, that is expected to last from Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. until Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

The counties under that particular warning include Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula. The primary snow belt area is slated to get worse, with 6 inches or more, even as high as 12+ inches in some places.

Other counties like Medina, Lorain, Summit, and Portage among others are under a Winter Storm Advisory, which is expected to last from Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. until Tuesday morning at 1 a.m.

ODOT is preparing to treat the roads as the weather starts to get rough, although the trucks were not on the roads earlier on Monday because of the rain. Still, ODOT took to Twitter to give a glimpse of what to expect from them.

ODOT is ready for whatever Mother Nature dishes out! ❄️🥶 A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of NEO & snow is expected to move in this afternoon. By early-afternoon ODOT crews all across NEO will be hitting the roads to plow and treat as necessary. #ODOTready pic.twitter.com/3RPFEKYsGQ — ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) November 11, 2019

So how bad will the weather be between now and Wednesday? WEWS News 5 Cleveland has a warning on what to expect on Tuesday:

Lake effect snow bands will develop across the primary and secondary snowbelt region on the heels of the widespread snow. Lake effect snow may be heavy at times, which will continue into Wednesday morning.

As for Monday, rain will turn into snow with widespread accumulation to hit by Tuesday morning. That is, until that lake effect snow takes place.

The heavy snow from Tuesday should end by Wednesday morning.

If you are driving during the bad weather, be very careful, and give yourself extra time.

