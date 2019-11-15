CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants 2 Charges Dropped!?

Alleged killer of Grammy award winning rapper Nipsey Hussle, Eric Holder, plead not guilty to all charges last month, now he has asked a court to drop at least 2 of the 6 attempted murder charges being brought against him.

But Judge Robert J. Perry said after hearing the motion brought by Holder’s attorneys said  “I’m unwilling to do that,”.

The trial against Eric Holder is set to begin February of 2020.  Nipsey Hussle was shot, along with Kerry Lathan, 56, and another man outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, Nipsey Hussle died as a result of the shooting.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ #TSRExclusive: A judge has denied a motion by Eric Holder, the man accused of killing #NipseyHussle, to dismiss related attempted murder charges in the case. ___ It happened this morning at a Los Angeles courthouse where Holder’s lawyers argued the “kill zone theory” did not apply to the attempted murder charges related to the two other victims Holder allegedly shot and asked to dismiss those two charges in the case. ___ Judge Robert J. Perry sided with the prosecution on this one. “I’m unwilling to do that,” Perry said. The prosecution believes that Holder is in fact guilty of attempted murder because of that same “kill zone theory,” meaning he targeted one victim, but due to his mode of attack (two firearms in this case), he had intent to kill everyone in a particular zone, especially given that his initial target was not moving. ___ Following today’s hearing, Holder’s case will now move forward to trial in February. This story is developing.

