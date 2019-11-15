Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants 2 Charges Dropped!?

Alleged killer of Grammy award winning rapper Nipsey Hussle, Eric Holder, plead not guilty to all charges last month, now he has asked a court to drop at least 2 of the 6 attempted murder charges being brought against him.

But Judge Robert J. Perry said after hearing the motion brought by Holder’s attorneys said “I’m unwilling to do that,”.

The trial against Eric Holder is set to begin February of 2020. Nipsey Hussle was shot, along with Kerry Lathan, 56, and another man outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, Nipsey Hussle died as a result of the shooting.

See below