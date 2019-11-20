DISCUSSION: Would You Want to See the Electric Scooters Come to the Cleveland Suburbs?

The City of Cleveland is currently filled with electric scooters all over Downtown and the neighborhoods. They were here earlier in 2019 before the city had them removed. Now, they are back as part of a trial run to see how they will work.

So far, it appears that everyone who is able to use any of the four brands has embraced the scooters.

The question is now: Can they work in the suburbs? Five of them are looking to find out, according to WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Now, officials from Cleveland Heights, Euclid, Shaker Heights, South Euclid and University Heights are asking residents to fill out a survey with their thoughts on bringing electric scooters to those areas. The survey asks residents if they preferred electric scooters, e-bikes or both.

