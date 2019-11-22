CLOSE
8 Year Old Girl Slays Photo Shoot After School Denied Her School Pictures

It's a big world for a little girl

Paragon Charter Academy in Michigan wouldn’t allow, 3rd grader, 8 year old Marian Scott, to take her school pictures because the little girl had hair extensions that had color in them and according to the school handbook they say that a Childs hair must be of natural tone. The incident made headlines across the US and crushed the little girls confidence but a Chi Town photographer stepped up to the plate and gave the little girl a photo shoot worthy of a magazine cover.

Chicago photographer Jermaine Horton traveled to Jackson, Michigan, this week to host a special photo shoot for 8 year old Marian Scott in hopes of rebuilding her confidence, and that he did as little Marion slayed her photo shoot.

Check out Marian Scott’s phenomenal photo shoot with photo credit going to Jermaine Horton in his video below.

