Joycelyn Savage’s Turn On Daddy Page Taken Down !?

R. Kelly’s biggest ride or die with the parents that have been nothing but a thorn in his side, Joycelyn Savage, allegedly turned on Daddy, so called speaking her truth on a paid blog site, however the paid site isn’t so sure that the Kell’s turncoat on their page is really Joycelyn so they shut it down.

It was reported over the weekend that Joycelyn Savage used her IG to promote that she now is an R. Kelly survivor and wanted to tell people her story now via posts on Patreon, a crowdfunding membership platform. A platform that charges you to listen to her podcast/blog then pays Savage. The question on everyones mind was she really turning on Kelly or was a way for her to drum up money for R. Kelly as well as her self and who else may be in need in the casa de Robert Kelly. One of the ladies from the lifetime docuseries ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, Lisa Van Allen, claimed that there were some things that Savage allegedly said that didn’t sound like a R. Kelly behind the scenes story, Savages own sister isn’t buying it, hence the now questioning by everyone as to whether it’s even Joycelyn at all. So much so that Patreon asked the alleged Joycelyn Savage to verify the account or they were shutting that puppy down.

This is one hell of a conspiracy theory!! What do you think is going on? Check out the videos below then let us know.

