Legendary Reverend/Civil Rights Leader Clay Evans Passed Age 94

The pathway to anything in Chicago was not through any politicians, nor was the pathway to civil rights as well as legendary clergy. The airwaves were not controlled by a person sitting in an office paid by a corporation that was later push to give jobs to people of color. When one man had a dream, Chicago, tried to close the door in his face but through the true keeper of the key to Chicago, the dream was let in, even when his life/way of life was in danger the gatekeeper to all that moves in Chicago stood strong. The evangelistic sounds of Chicago, the gap that stood ground for people of Chicago as well as great leaders that were to come, was of the legendary, Stellar Award winning, great Reverend Clay Evans.

The news of the Reverend Clay Evans going home from the Southside to sit in glory on the highest of the North you can get at the age 94 November 28, 2019, came from his successor of a the church he founded, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, Illinois. Reverend Clay was many things of this world such as the man that sat at the right hand of Dr. Martin Luther King, the man that worked side by side with Reverend Jesse Jacksons Operation Push, the man whose evangelistic sounds were charted on Billboard and brought the word to “What a Fellowship” TV program. He also was there to help launch Reverend Consuella York, the first African American woman to be ordained into the clergy in Chicago by her denomination. Reverend Clay was the clue to Mayors Richard M. Daley and Rahm Emanuel, while being the pastoral counselor to Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Reverend Clay Evans faith walked him into history.

Reverend Clay Evans is survived by his wife of 74 years, First Lady, Lutha Mae Hollingshed-Evans, 5 children with several grand and great-grandchildren.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Evans is scheduled to lie in state at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church from noon to 7 p.m, on Dec. 6, with a celebration of his life to follow, and that a visitation is scheduled on Dec. 7, from 9 to 10 a.m., with another celebration to follow.