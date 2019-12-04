via BlackAmericaWeb/Veronica Wells:
Recently actress Taraji P Henson sat down with SELF Magazine to talk about everything!!
From mental health to the set of Empire and more!!
CLICK HERE to read story
INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics
16 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics
1.Source: 1 of 16
2.Source: 2 of 16
3.Source: 3 of 16
4.Source: 4 of 16
5.Source: 5 of 16
6.Source: 6 of 16
7.Source: 7 of 16
8.Source: 8 of 16
9.Source: 9 of 16
10.Source: 10 of 16
11.Source: 11 of 16
12.Source: 12 of 16
13.Source: 13 of 16
14.Source: 14 of 16
15.Source: 15 of 16
16.Source: 16 of 16
Taraji P. Henson On Jussie, Therapy, Relationships And More was originally published on praisecleveland.com