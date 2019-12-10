JUICE WRLD Death May Have Been An Accident Trying To Hide Evidence Gone Wrong!?

It’ s now being reported that the death of 21 year old rapper, Jarad Anthony Higgins known in the entertainment industry as JUICE WRLD, may have been a fatal accident of the rapper trying to hide his hand.

According to reports, air crew on the private jet that rapper JUICE WRLD was on told authorities that there were guns on board the plane, it’s being alleged that JUICE WRLD swallowed the Percocet pills that he was in possession of before the plane landed in Chicago’s Midway airport where FBI and FAA agents were awaiting their arrival. It’s is being alleged that the large amount of pills JUICE WRLD swallowed caused him to OD. It is also being reported that authorities found weapons, ammunition, 70 pounds of drugs which included vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana and bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup with no label on board the private plane.

What a terrible accident…SMH

