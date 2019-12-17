LOCAL NEWS: New Angie’s on Carnegie Won’t Be Accepting Cash

Angie’s Soul Cafe is about to launch its newest location in the Cleveland area. This time, it will be alongside the city’s Carnegie Avenue on the old Hot Sauce Williams site.

The soon-to-be hotspot is also undergoing a new business model that won’t accept cash payments.

It will instead accept only “debit cards, cash app, android pay, google pay, Samsung pay and Apple pay” according to owner Akin Affrica.

So why is the new Angie’s going cashless?

Affrica tells WKYC 3News Cleveland it is for “safety” reasons:

Years ago, he was shot twice in the leg when one of his restaurants was robbed at gunpoint. Last year, one of his restaurants was targeted while customers were dining.

The @angiessoulcafe on Carnegie is preparing to open & it will be a cash-less restaurant. How it will work, and what motivated the change tonight at 6 pm on @wkyc pic.twitter.com/K2tLNVJv77 — Romney Smith (@RomneySmith) December 17, 2019

Affrica understands that declining cash will lose customers, but it he cares more for the safety of his staff and others.

The new location on Carnegie is the first for the local chain to go cashless. However, if it’s successful, other spots might follow suit.

