New York Teen Kidnapped While Walking With Her Mom Was Fake!?

This is sad news only because we are talking about a teenager. Allegedly a kidnapping went down on a New York City street but now the alleged victim is saying that it was staged.

It was reported that 16 year old Karol Sanchez was walking down the street in the Bronx with her mom when a car stopped, 4 men jumped out of a car, pushed Sanchez’s 36 year old mother to the ground, snatched Sanchez and threw her in the car and drove away. The whole incident was caught on video surveillance cameras. An Amber Alert was sent out and a neighborhood search was started immediately. This all happened at 11:30 am Tuesday, but then by 2:30 pm the 16 year old Karol Sanchez showed back up on the block and turned herself saying that the whole thing was staged.

Unfortunately 16 year old Karol Sanchez is trending on social media as she is being compared to actor Jussie Smollett. Jussie Smollett has been accused of staging an attack on himself in Chicago.

No charges have been filed at this time, or reasoning for the staging but police are looking for four male accomplices.

See the video below

Another strange twist in #KarolSanchez alleged kidnapping hoax: https://t.co/JBBCWpb9Cm — Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) December 18, 2019

This. What #KarolSanchez did was wrong, but she’s a kid. I hope (instead of pursuing the incarceration of a child) authorities are investigating the underlying dysfunction that drove her to take make such a drastic choice. https://t.co/khZUab8Ems — DREW (@deardrewdixon) December 18, 2019

