LOCAL NEWS: North Central and Northeast Ohio Hit With Power Outages

Throughout the morning and early afternoon on Dec. 30, much of Ohio has been hit with a Wind Advisory that has resulted with residents losing power. It was due to expire at 1 p.m.

Those affected should still be on the lookout for “downed trees and power lines.”

According to FirstEnergy, portions of North Central are seeing the highest concentration of outages within our viewing area, though parts of Northeast Ohio have also been affected. As of 12:45 p.m., the biggest outages in our viewing area are as follows:

Ashland County: 1,625

Cuyahoga County: 7,559

Erie County: 568

Geauga County: 2,142

Lake County: 408

Lorain County: 541

Medina County: 988

Portage County: 768

Richland County: 1,061

Stark County: 549

Summit County: 735

For Cleveland Public Power customers, most of them have gotten their power back around 1 p.m.

