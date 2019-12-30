SPORTS: Browns Reportedly Set to Interview Mike McCarthy for Head Coach Position

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly set to interview the person who is picked as the favorite to replace the now-gone Freddie Kitchens in the head coaching position.

That would be former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, as the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has just put out.

This time around, the #Browns have interest in and are expected to ask to interview former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy, source said. They did not make it happen last time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

McCarthy is the fourth candidate to be linked to an interview with Cleveland in the day after Kitchens’ firing. In addition to McCarthy, the Browns have reportedly put in requests to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

McCarthy spent thirteen years with the Packers (2006-18), including a trip to the Big Game in 2011 that resulted in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25.

