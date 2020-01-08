Jennifer Lopez Is Being Sued By Strippers Who Inspired ‘Hustlers’

It looks like Jennifer Lopez will be in and out of court very soon! While we all enjoyed Jennifer Lopez and her fellow castmates Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B in the hit movie ‘Hustlers,’ the songstress is reportedly being sued by the woman who was the inspiration for her character in the film.

According to TMZ, Samantha Barbash, is claiming that producers from J.Lo’s production company, Nuyorican Productions, spoke with her to gain consent for the movie, however she turned them down. Despite not giving the production company the green light, the film was produced with none other than J.Lo playing a character “Ramona” based on her.

While there were talks once the movie initially premiered that the women who the movie was based on were not pleased, there were only threats of legal action. Barbash also revealed that the character in the movie is portrayed as an avid user and manufacturer of illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child. She tells the publication that the portrayal is “untrue and offensive.”

So what does this mean for J.Lo? Well, Barbash is reportedly suing her production company for $40 million: $20 million for compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages. She is also looking for producers of the film to turn over all copies of the movie.

While J.Lo has not made any statements about this lawsuit, it will be interested to see how things turn out moving forward.

So what say you? Do you think that Samantha Barbash has a case? Do you think she will win the lawsuit? Sound off in the comment section below.

DON’T MISS:

FAB FINDS: Check Out The $8.00 Moisturizer Cardi B Used In ‘Hustlers’

‘Hustlers’ Star KeKe Palmer On Her NYFW Debut & Why We Need More Black Women In Romantic Comedies

Red Carpet Rundown: The Details On Cardi B’s Vintage ‘Hustlers’ Premiere Dress

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Showed Up Stylishly To Be Honored At The Palm Springs International Film Festival 17 photos Launch gallery RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Showed Up Stylishly To Be Honored At The Palm Springs International Film Festival 1. CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty 1 of 17 2. CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty 2 of 17 3. CYNTHIA ERIVO AND FANS Source:Getty 3 of 17 4. CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty 4 of 17 5. LENA WAITHE Source:Getty 5 of 17 6. LENA WAITHE Source:Getty 6 of 17 7. LENA WAITHE AND CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty 7 of 17 8. JAMIE FOXX Source:Getty 8 of 17 9. BRYAN STEVENSON AND JAMIE FOXX Source:Getty 9 of 17 10. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 10 of 17 11. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 11 of 17 12. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 12 of 17 13. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty 13 of 17 14. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 14 of 17 15. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty 15 of 17 16. SALMA HAYEK Source:Getty 16 of 17 17. SALMA HAYEK Source:Getty 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Showed Up Stylishly To Be Honored At The Palm Springs International Film Festival RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Showed Up Stylishly To Be Honored At The Palm Springs International Film Festival The Palm Springs International Film Festival is celebrating 31 years. The annual event celebrates international films and all the parties involved who create them from directors to actresses and more. While smaller than the Golden Globe Awards, this event kicks off award season every year. This year, the occasion brought out a bevy of stars including Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, and more. These celebs stunned on the red carpet with jewel colored dresses, floral prints, and suited style. We rounded up their red carpet looks and sweet behind the scenes moments you might have missed. Keep on clicking to see what everyone wore, what award they won, and more!

Jennifer Lopez Is Being Sued By Strippers Who Inspired ‘Hustlers’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com