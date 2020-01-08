Tony Dungy Says He Could See Tom Brady On The Colts

Former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy said in a recent interview that if New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t stay with his home team then his next best match would be with the Colts.

Earlier Last year Andrew Luck who was the quarterback for the Colts decided to retire from football and our home team is looking for a new quarterback. Hopefully if your a Brady fan this could be a dream come true for some.

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 5 hours ago

