Martin Lawerence Talks About Relationship with Co-Star Tisha Campbell

Martin sat down in a recent interview to talk about how he’s relationship with Tisha “Gina” Campbell fell apart during his hit show “Martin” He says, “That he was never cancelled that he decided to walk away because of the allegations that was put on him by his co star Tisha”

She accused him of sexual harassment but he ended it with “there is nothing to talk about because it didn’t happen.”

Martin went on to say that he has nothing but love her and it will always be that way.

Martin Lawrence Confirms “Bad Boys 3” Alongside Will Smith

Source: bet.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 5 hours ago

