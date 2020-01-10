CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Prayers: Slain By Police Officer Atatiana Jefferson Mother Has Passed [VIDEO]

Atatiana Jefferson

Source: Facebook / facebook

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that the mother of Ataiana Jefferson, Yolanda Carr, was found dead in the home that her daughter Atatiana was killed in back in October.

Atatiana Jefferson was the young lady that was shot and killed by a Fort Worth, Texas police officer when a neighbor called police because her front door was open.  Police arrived at the scene and fired a shot, without identifying themselves, killing Ataiana who was standing inside the home.

Atatiana Jefferson’s father 58 year old Marquis Jefferson, passed away from what some say was a broken heart back in November just weeks after Atatiana Jefferson was killed.

The medical examiner has not released a cause of death for the 55 year old Yolanda Carr, but it has been reported the she had been battling an illness for quite sometime, and no foul play is being suspected.

This is such sad news.

Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the Jefferson Family.

see video below

Ataiana Jefferson , dead , mother , Yolanda Carr

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Atatiana Jefferson
Prayers: Slain By Police Officer Atatiana Jefferson Mother…
 3 hours ago
01.10.20
GOP Debate Fallout: Is Donald Trump Imploding?
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening 45 on Facebook…
 3 hours ago
01.10.20
HRH Sussexes Visit - Tuesday 7 January - Canada House, London
Queen Elizabeth Not Happy with Prince Harry and…
 19 hours ago
01.09.20
R. Kelly's girlfriends clash at Trump Tower in Chicago, sending one to a hospital while other is charged with domestic batteru
Azriel Clary: She and Joycelyn Savage “Lied” During…
 19 hours ago
01.09.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close