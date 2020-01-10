Prayers: Slain By Police Officer Atatiana Jefferson Mother Has Passed [VIDEO]

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that the mother of Ataiana Jefferson, Yolanda Carr, was found dead in the home that her daughter Atatiana was killed in back in October.

Atatiana Jefferson was the young lady that was shot and killed by a Fort Worth, Texas police officer when a neighbor called police because her front door was open. Police arrived at the scene and fired a shot, without identifying themselves, killing Ataiana who was standing inside the home.

Atatiana Jefferson’s father 58 year old Marquis Jefferson, passed away from what some say was a broken heart back in November just weeks after Atatiana Jefferson was killed.

The medical examiner has not released a cause of death for the 55 year old Yolanda Carr, but it has been reported the she had been battling an illness for quite sometime, and no foul play is being suspected.

This is such sad news.

Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the Jefferson Family.

see video below

We just learned Yolanda Carr, the mother of #AtatianaJefferson, passed away in her home early Thursday morning. Atatiana was killed by a Fort Worth, TX police officer while serving as the caregiver for Ms. Carr who had recently taken ill. Memorial Service details will follow. pic.twitter.com/3YkSdCzuu4 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) January 9, 2020

Also On 93.1 WZAK: