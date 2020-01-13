CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Look At God: Carmelo Anthony Gifts A Single Mom A Car [VIDEO]

Black Ops Basketball Session

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Baltimore, Maryland single mother Shalita Addison is like a lot of single moms trying to make a way out of no way for her kids.  Struggling to get to where she needs to be to to make ends meet plus getting her daughter to the place where she will excel academically plus for-fill her dreams of playing basketball.  And although Shalita was praying for a way she was starting to think her prayers weren’t being heard…But God

Taylor Addison, Mount St. Mary’s basketball player, reason for wanting to pursue basketball was because of Carmello Anthony so God used Carmello Anthony to make Shaltia Addison’s life more mello in her pursuit of of making things happen for her family by way of gifting the single mom a 2017 Mazda CX3 when her previous car was hit or miss on starting up when she was trying to get her daughter who has a division I scholarship get to school.

He is always on time.

see the video below

Baltimore , car , Carmelo Anthony , Maryland , single mother

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Gives Man Once Sentenced To Life…
 19 mins ago
01.13.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 1 hour ago
01.13.20
Lori Harvey Future
Lori Harvey Confirms Her Future with Future !?
 2 hours ago
01.13.20
Black Ops Basketball Session
Look At God: Carmelo Anthony Gifts A Single…
 2 hours ago
01.13.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close