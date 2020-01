Set featured image

Congratulations to rapper Akon who signed a deal with Senegal to officially start building his own city in Africa.

He took to Instagram to say, “ Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal.

Looking forward to hosting you there in the future”

Akon Signs Deal To Build “ Akon City” was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Kenny Kixx Posted 8 hours ago

