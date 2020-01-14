CLOSE
Congratulations: Keke Wyatt Welcomes Baby Number 10 [PHOTO]

Congratulations are in definitely in order as it has been reported via her own Instagram that singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah have welcomed baby number 10 baby boy Ke’Riah Darring. Keke Wyatt shared an adorable photo of her newborn along with the nurses that stayed over to help bring him into the world safe and healthy.

Ke’Riah Darring who was born January 6, 2020 at,7 lb 11 ounce is the first child together for Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah that were married in 2018.

Keke Wyatt has 3 children by her first husband, ex-road manager, Rahmat Morton, from whom she divorced after a volatile marriage, she has 6 from her next ex, minister Michael Jamar.

Peace and many continued blessings to Keke Wyatt as she is getting ready to make her haters mad as she snaps back for a 10th time.

Take a look at Keke Wyatt’s post below

