CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

AND….TODAY IS-RATIFICATION DAY

High angle view of strawberries, blueberries and meringue arranged in heart shape on wooden table

Source: the_burtons / Getty

via NationalDayCalendar:

Ratification Day on January 14th annually recognizes the act the officially ended the American Revolution. This day is in commemoration of the ratification of the Treaty of Paris on January 14, 1784, at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland by the Confederation Congress and established the United States as a sovereign entity.

  • The Confederation Congress issued a proclamation on April 11, 1783, “Declaring the cessation of arms” against Great Britain.
  • Congress approved the preliminary articles of peace on April 15, 1783.
  • The Treaty of Paris was ratified on January 14, 1784.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Hillsong - Let Hope Rise

10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

Continue reading 10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

T.D. Jakes' Instagram account is quite inspiring. Here's a look at 10 powerful messages we found scrolling through his page...

AND….TODAY IS-RATIFICATION DAY  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Is Returning to Stand-Up and Wants…
 4 hours ago
01.14.20
Singer Beyonce Knowles Carter wearing an outfit by Alexander McQueen and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the World Premiere Of Disney's 'The Lion King' held at the Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (P
LOCAL NEWS: Where You Can Get Beyoncé’s Clothing…
 4 hours ago
01.14.20
Akon Signs Deal To Build “ Akon City”
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
Trick Daddy Responds to His Mugshot Being Dragged!
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close