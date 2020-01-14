AND….TODAY IS-RATIFICATION DAY

via NationalDayCalendar:

Ratification Day on January 14th annually recognizes the act the officially ended the American Revolution. This day is in commemoration of the ratification of the Treaty of Paris on January 14, 1784, at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland by the Confederation Congress and established the United States as a sovereign entity.

The Confederation Congress issued a proclamation on April 11, 1783, “Declaring the cessation of arms” against Great Britain.

Congress approved the preliminary articles of peace on April 15, 1783.

The Treaty of Paris was ratified on January 14, 1784.

