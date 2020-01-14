CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Details Announced

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

via Hallels:

Get ready for the biggest Praise Party in the world! The 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be happening Thursday, January. 30 at 7:30 p.m., at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

This is a family friendly event and all of the top gospel and contemporary Christian music singers along with GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, NFL players, and special guests to give the audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspiration.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

The 20th Annual “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” airs Saturday, February 2 at 8pm ET/PT on BET!

21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Details Announced  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Is Returning to Stand-Up and Wants…
 4 hours ago
01.14.20
Singer Beyonce Knowles Carter wearing an outfit by Alexander McQueen and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the World Premiere Of Disney's 'The Lion King' held at the Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (P
LOCAL NEWS: Where You Can Get Beyoncé’s Clothing…
 4 hours ago
01.14.20
Akon Signs Deal To Build “ Akon City”
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
Trick Daddy Responds to His Mugshot Being Dragged!
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close