21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Details Announced

via Hallels:

Get ready for the biggest Praise Party in the world! The 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be happening Thursday, January. 30 at 7:30 p.m., at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

This is a family friendly event and all of the top gospel and contemporary Christian music singers along with GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, NFL players, and special guests to give the audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspiration.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS] 1. Lecrae and Koryn Hawthorne Source:BET 1 of 36 2. Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Bailon Source:BET 2 of 36 3. The Winans Family Source:BET 3 of 36 4. Kirk and Tammy Franklin Source:BET 4 of 36 5. Darlene McCoy Source:BET 5 of 36 6. Cam Newton Source:BET 6 of 36 7. Grant Hill and Tamia Source:BET 7 of 36 8. Tasha Cobbs Source:BET 8 of 36 9. Nene Leakes and Hezekiah Walker Source:BET 9 of 36 10. Q Parker Source:BET 10 of 36 11. Rickey Smiley and Tamia Source:BET 11 of 36 12. Rickey Smiley Source:BET 12 of 36 13. Mike and Slim of 112 Source:BET 13 of 36 14. Von Miller Source:BET 14 of 36 15. Regina King Source:BET 15 of 36 16. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 Source:BET 16 of 36 17. Isaac Carree Source:BET 17 of 36 18. Chester Rogers Source:BET 18 of 36 19. Hezekiah Walker Source:BET 19 of 36 20. Von Miller Source:BET 20 of 36 21. Tasha Cobbs Source:BET 21 of 36 22. Lecrae Source:BET 22 of 36 23. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 Source:BET 23 of 36 24. Kirk Franklin Source:BET 24 of 36 25. Melanie Few Source:BET 25 of 36 26. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 Source:BET 26 of 36 27. NFL Choir Source:BET 27 of 36 28. Myron Butler Source:BET 28 of 36 29. Hawthorne Source:BET 29 of 36 30. Chanita Foster Source:BET 30 of 36 31. Rashan Ali Source:BET 31 of 36 32. Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence Williams Source:BET 32 of 36 33. Connie Orlando Source:BET 33 of 36 34. Syleena Johnson Source:BET 34 of 36 35. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 Source:BET 35 of 36 36. Kiana Dancie Source:BET 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS] Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS] The 20th Annual “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” airs Saturday, February 2 at 8pm ET/PT on BET!

21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Details Announced was originally published on praisecleveland.com