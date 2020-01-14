21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Details Announced

via Hallels:
Get ready for the biggest Praise Party in the world! The 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be happening Thursday, January. 30 at 7:30 p.m., at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.
This is a family friendly event and all of the top gospel and contemporary Christian music singers along with GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, NFL players, and special guests to give the audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspiration.
