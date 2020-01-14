LOCAL NEWS: Great Lakes Science Center Will Be FREE on MLK Day!

If you are looking for something to do on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 20, the Great Lakes Science Center in Downtown Cleveland is a perfect option.

The popular attraction will not only open its doors on that day, but admission will also be free to all of its guests.

The Science Center will have special programs throughout the museum from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking will be available at a reduced rate of $7 at the attached garage.

Look for discounts for admission to screenings at the Science Center’s Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater.

