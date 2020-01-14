CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Where You Can Get Beyoncé’s Clothing Line in the Cleveland Area!

Destiny's Child

Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

Beyoncé is planning the launch of a new clothing line, specializing in spring and summer fashions, at only fifteen businesses in the United States.

Luckily for fans in the Cleveland area, one of those retailers happens to be in Shaker Heights!

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Beyoncé’s adidas x IVY PARK clothing line will be sold at Xhibition Van Aken.

The clothing line is a unisex, athleisure capsule collection, meaning a small collection of essential clothing items for a particular season.

Xhibition, which is one of the very few launch locations for the clothing line, can be found at 3407 Tuttle Rd. in the Van Aken District.

The adidas x IVY PARK is slated to kick-off on Jan. 18 at 11 a.m.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Second Picture Courtesy of Ebet Roberts and Getty Images

Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy!
10 photos

Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Is Returning to Stand-Up and Wants…
 4 hours ago
01.14.20
Singer Beyonce Knowles Carter wearing an outfit by Alexander McQueen and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the World Premiere Of Disney's 'The Lion King' held at the Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (P
LOCAL NEWS: Where You Can Get Beyoncé’s Clothing…
 4 hours ago
01.14.20
Akon Signs Deal To Build “ Akon City”
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
Trick Daddy Responds to His Mugshot Being Dragged!
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close