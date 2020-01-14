LOCAL NEWS: Where You Can Get Beyoncé’s Clothing Line in the Cleveland Area!

Beyoncé is planning the launch of a new clothing line, specializing in spring and summer fashions, at only fifteen businesses in the United States.

Luckily for fans in the Cleveland area, one of those retailers happens to be in Shaker Heights!

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Beyoncé’s adidas x IVY PARK clothing line will be sold at Xhibition Van Aken. The clothing line is a unisex, athleisure capsule collection, meaning a small collection of essential clothing items for a particular season.

Xhibition, which is one of the very few launch locations for the clothing line, can be found at 3407 Tuttle Rd. in the Van Aken District.

The adidas x IVY PARK is slated to kick-off on Jan. 18 at 11 a.m.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Second Picture Courtesy of Ebet Roberts and Getty Images