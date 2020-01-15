Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: I Want To Sexually Cut My Wife Off

Woman are usually the ones having to defend what they can do with their bodies, but what happens when a man has defend his? Does a man really have the rights that women do or is there a double standard?

A man wants to have a vasectomy because he doesn’t want not one more child however his wife does and forbids him to have surgery so he has cut her off and reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to get help with his rights.

Did Sam Sylk and Bijou Star have a battle of the sexes or did they unite to get the man help from Gary Himmel Attorney at Law?

Find out below

Dear Sam

I’m married and I have 4 children. Two by my wife and two from two previous relationships. My wife has two other children from her previous relationship. Me and my wife are doing well but she wants to have more children. I honestly don’t think we can afford not one more but she is insists. She is refusing to take her birth control, so I have refused to get down with the get down with her. I’m not trying to tell a woman what to do with her body so I’m seriously considering getting snipped, although when I threatened her with that she was furious. I really don’t know what to do can you help a brotha out?

Also On 93.1 WZAK: