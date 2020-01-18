CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Maple Heights Middle School Basketball Coach Arrested for Fight

Midsection Of Man With Handcuffs

Source: Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn / EyeEm / Getty

A basketball coach for Heritage Middle School has been placed on leave after being accused of punching a student following a game this past Thursday night.

The incident, which involved different teams, took place at Heritage in East Cleveland.

That was where Robert Clark, 39, the coach, “knowingly hit a juvenile in the face while inciting his basketball team to fight the other” as mentioned in a police report.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“When I saw that coach hit my child it was just unbelievable,” said Tabatha Gilbert.

She said her 14-year-old son had to go to the hospital for his injuries.

Clark is also a teacher at Barack Obama Elementary School.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn / EyeEm and Getty Images

Exclusives
