LOCAL NEWS: Maple Heights Middle School Basketball Coach Arrested for Fight

A basketball coach for Heritage Middle School has been placed on leave after being accused of punching a student following a game this past Thursday night.

The incident, which involved different teams, took place at Heritage in East Cleveland.

That was where Robert Clark, 39, the coach, “knowingly hit a juvenile in the face while inciting his basketball team to fight the other” as mentioned in a police report.

“When I saw that coach hit my child it was just unbelievable,” said Tabatha Gilbert. She said her 14-year-old son had to go to the hospital for his injuries.

Clark is also a teacher at Barack Obama Elementary School.

