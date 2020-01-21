CLOSE
Pastor John Gray Loses OWN Show After Three Seasons

NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's "The Book Of John Gray"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

OWN has pulled the plug on ‘The Book of John Gray’ after three seasons, despite the Pastor saying he was “working on Season 4 right now.”

From The Grio:

The Greenville News confirmed through a network spokesperson that there are “no plans” for new episodes of the series that starred Relentless Church Pastor John Gray. Being a part of the network’s programming since 2016, it was not disclosed as to why the show was canceled.

This comes after Gray came under fire for buying his wife, Aventer, a Lamborghini worth $200,000, and most recently, The Relentless Church, where he preaches, has reportedly been in the process of being evicted from its property in Greenville, South Carolina because he “allegedly breached his lease by not making his scheduled payments.”

Gray has taken to social media to defend his purchases and character.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Robin L Marshall and Getty Images

Pastor John Gray Responds To Lamborghini Controversy And Twitter Reacts
11 photos

