Former CAV Delonte West Beaten on a D.C. Street [VIDEO]

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that former NBA player and Cleveland Cavalier Delonte West is not doing so well. Video’s have been going viral of the former 36 year old CAV being beaten by another man in the middle of street in Washington D.C.

Delonte who does have a history of mental health issue according to reports has been seen walking the streets asking for change, in another video following the assault is seen incoherently rambling about what happened to him stating that the man pulled a gun on him.

Delonte West played 3 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he has been out of the NBA now for 8 years.

Let’s pray that someone gets Delonte West some help soon.

see videos below

Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 — Measha⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

Slim doing bad NBA need to offer him some help pic.twitter.com/b7MtTj9JAt — Maybe: Damani (@damani_givens) January 21, 2020

