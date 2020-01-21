Former CAV Delonte West Beaten on a D.C. Street [VIDEO]

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that former NBA player and Cleveland Cavalier Delonte West is not doing so well. Video’s have been going viral of the former 36 year old CAV being beaten by another man in the middle of street in Washington D.C.
Delonte who does have a history of mental health issue according to reports has been seen walking the streets asking for change, in another video following the assault is seen incoherently rambling about what happened to him stating that the man pulled a gun on him.
Delonte West played 3 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he has been out of the NBA now for 8 years.
Let’s pray that someone gets Delonte West some help soon.
