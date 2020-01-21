CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Public Library Staff Could Go On Strike Depending on Contract Situation

Louis Stokes Wing at the Cleveland Public Library, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Over 400 members of the Cleveland Public Library’s union – its librarians, assistants and custodians – could be heading towards the picket line if a new contact is not negotiated on time.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The union and the library has been trying to work out a new three-year contract for months. At an impasse with management, members of the Service Employees International Union 1199 overwhelmingly voted earlier this month to authorize a strike, which could be called after giving the library advance notice.

Feb. 4 is the day the union plans to strike, with Noon as the official time, according to senior library clerk Erick Walker.

The strike could affect all of the branches to where some would close, and others would cut back on its hours.  Children would also be affected by the strike when access to the internet and meals from the Cleveland Food Bank could be limited.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?
Cleveland City skyline...
13 photos

Videos
Latest
Rick Ross "Port Of Miami 2" Album Party
Wendy Williams: NeNe Leakes is Leaving ‘RHOA’
 55 mins ago
01.21.20
Billboard&apos;s Women In Music Event
LOCAL NEWS: Alicia Keys is Coming to Cleveland…
 3 hours ago
01.21.20
Sam Sylk and Actress/Comedian Mo'Nique
Showtime Showed Mo’Nique The Coins and Her 1st…
 4 hours ago
01.21.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 5 hours ago
01.21.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close