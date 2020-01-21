LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Public Library Staff Could Go On Strike Depending on Contract Situation

Over 400 members of the Cleveland Public Library’s union – its librarians, assistants and custodians – could be heading towards the picket line if a new contact is not negotiated on time.

The union and the library has been trying to work out a new three-year contract for months. At an impasse with management, members of the Service Employees International Union 1199 overwhelmingly voted earlier this month to authorize a strike, which could be called after giving the library advance notice.

Feb. 4 is the day the union plans to strike, with Noon as the official time, according to senior library clerk Erick Walker.

The strike could affect all of the branches to where some would close, and others would cut back on its hours. Children would also be affected by the strike when access to the internet and meals from the Cleveland Food Bank could be limited.

