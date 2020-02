via News5:

A Ohio Department of Health spokesperson has said that a man diagnosed with coronavirus in Chicago traveled to Cleveland.

the 60-year-old man was in Cleveland on Jan. 14 for less than a day and showed no symptoms.

The Ohio Department of Health tweeted he was not infectious while he was in Cleveland.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Man Diagnosed With Coronavirus Recently Visited Cleveland was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: