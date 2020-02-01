LOCAL NEWS: Several Northeast Ohio Schools Closed Due To Illness

via fox8cleveland:
Some schools in our area will be closed today due to illness..
Medical professionals say the flu and a gastrointestinal illness are making the rounds.
The current closures are as follows:
- Cardinal Local Schools
- Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Elementary
- Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
- Crestview Local Schools
- LEAP Program Crestview-Richland
- Summit Academy-Parma
- Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village
