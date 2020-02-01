LOCAL NEWS: Several Northeast Ohio Schools Closed Due To Illness

via fox8cleveland:

Some schools in our area will be closed today due to illness..

Medical professionals say the flu and a gastrointestinal illness are making the rounds.

The current closures are as follows:

Cardinal Local Schools

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Elementary

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle

Crestview Local Schools

LEAP Program Crestview-Richland

Summit Academy-Parma

Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village

