LOCAL NEWS: Several Northeast Ohio Schools Closed Due To Illness

via fox8cleveland:

Some schools in our area will be closed today due to illness..

Medical professionals say the flu and a gastrointestinal illness are making the rounds.

The current closures are as follows:

  • Cardinal Local Schools 
  • Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Elementary 
  • Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
  • Crestview Local Schools
  • LEAP Program Crestview-Richland
  • Summit Academy-Parma
  • Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village

LOCAL NEWS: Several Northeast Ohio Schools Closed Due To Illness  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

