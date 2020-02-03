CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“Color Purple” Returning To Theaters For Black History Month

The “Color Purple” is coming back to theaters this month. According to reports, Stephen’s Spielberg’s adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel will be shown in cinemas across the country during Black History Month to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The film, which introduced Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey to the big screen, has not been seen in theaters in over three decades.

(Source-The Root)

“Color Purple” Returning To Theaters For Black History Month  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
2019 Usadba Jazz Festival in Moscow
Azealia Banks Turns to GoFundMe to Raise Money…
 4 hours ago
02.03.20
14 items
Ha! Black Men Are In Their Feelings About…
 5 hours ago
02.03.20
JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour
Jay and Bey Are getting Dragged For Not…
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
11 items
Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is…
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close