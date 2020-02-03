“Color Purple” Returning To Theaters For Black History Month

The “Color Purple” is coming back to theaters this month. According to reports, Stephen’s Spielberg’s adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel will be shown in cinemas across the country during Black History Month to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The film, which introduced Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey to the big screen, has not been seen in theaters in over three decades.

