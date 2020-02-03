“Bad Boys For Life” Sets Record At Box Office

“Bad Boys For Life” is smashing records in the box office. In its third week, the third film in the Bad Boys franchise is the highest-grossing flick among the trilogy. According to reports, “Bad Boys For Life” earned 291-million dollars, outlasting 2003’s “Bad Boys Two” which hauled in 271-million dollars and the franchise’s first film which garnered 141-million dollars in total. Elsewhere in the box office top 3, “1917” has clocked a strong weekend with about 21-million dollars and Universal’s “Dolittle” slides in at number three with nearly 18-million dollars.

Posted 13 hours ago

