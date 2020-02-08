SPORTS: One-Time Cleveland Browns Mascot Swagger Has Passed Away

Former Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger has died at the age of 6 on the afternoon of Feb. 7 after suffering a stroke.

His owner, Justin McLaughlin, has mentioned that he was “dealing with cancer over the past year” before his passing.

Swagger retired in the middle of last season, handing over his mascot duties to his son, SJ. He has joined the Browns in 2014 and lead the team’s run through the tunnel before every home game.

McLaughlin took to his Facebook page to share news of Swagger’s passing, along with memories of him.

