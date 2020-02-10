CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020 Oscars [VIDEO]

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Eminem has been full of surprises in the last two years. Last month, the rapper released a surprise album in Music To Be Murdered By and on Sunday night (Feb. 9), he made up for one missed opportunity.

When he won the Oscar in 2003 for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself” off of 8 Mile, he didn’t attend the ceremony. Some 17 years later, Em showed up and performed the song.

Shocked? So were some of the members in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, mostly confused but eventually, a few people caught the beat and nodded along. At least we know Em made good on his own promise. And in his own way, he summed up the performance nicely – with a video from the 2003 acceptance speech for Best Original Song that he wasn’t there to give himself.

Watch the performance below.

RELATED: ‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Bold, The Black &amp; The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020 Oscars [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
PWS5_509 Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), James 'Ghost' St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick
Now That We Know Who Shot Ghost, We…
 4 hours ago
02.10.20
Majic Shows Love To Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Is Cherishing Her Sunshine #Mambacita Stands
 4 hours ago
02.10.20
Ambassador Susan Rice, former U.S. National Security Adviser...
Susan Rice Has Some Words for Snoop Dogg…
 4 hours ago
02.10.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 9 hours ago
02.10.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close