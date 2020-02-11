Netflix Wins The Bid For Ava DuVernay’s Nipsey Hussle Documentary

Some people may be mad at Netflix but the streaming giant is continuing to make noise in the movie industry and it is being reported that Netflix has won the bidding war and picked up the Nipsey Hussle documentary that is being directed by the Queen of truth Ava DuVernay.

The Marathon will continue.

We hear Apple TV, Amazon and others tried to snatch the opportunity but Netflix was to be victorious of having a trifecta award winning film. Reality is Ava DuVernay has brought both of her documentaries to the Academy Award floor, first with her Netflix documentary 13th a film that explored the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States. Then Ava did it again with the eye opening record breaking trending docu-series When They See Us the story of the now Exonerated 5, so to pick up the Nipsey Hussle documentary would be a no-brainer.

The Nipsey Hussle project will be a co-production between Ava DuVernay’s, ARRAY Banner and Hussle’s Marathon Films produced and directed by Ava DuVernay.

This is great week for Ava DuVernay as she is unveiling her new series on OWN, Cherish the Day.

