CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Wins The Bid For Ava DuVernay’s Nipsey Hussle Documentary

Nipsey Hussle

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Some people may be mad at Netflix but the streaming giant is continuing to make noise in the movie industry and it is being reported that Netflix has won the bidding war and picked up the Nipsey Hussle documentary that is being directed by the Queen of truth Ava DuVernay.

The Marathon will continue.

We hear Apple TV, Amazon and others tried to snatch the opportunity but Netflix was to be victorious of having a trifecta award winning film.  Reality is Ava DuVernay has brought both of her documentaries to the Academy Award floor, first with her Netflix documentary 13th  a film that explored the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States.  Then Ava did it again with the eye opening record breaking trending docu-series When They See Us the story of the now Exonerated 5, so to pick up the Nipsey Hussle documentary would be a no-brainer.

The Nipsey Hussle project will be a co-production between Ava DuVernay’s, ARRAY Banner and Hussle’s Marathon Films produced and directed by Ava DuVernay.

This is great week for Ava DuVernay as she is unveiling her new series on OWN, Cherish the Day.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

ava duvernay , NetFlix , Nipsey Hussle Documentary

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
48 items
Seen On The #NYFW Scene: Celebs In The…
 3 hours ago
02.11.20
12 items
Style Gram (2/9-2/15): Celebs Slaying In These Internet…
 4 hours ago
02.11.20
Nipsey Hussle
Netflix Wins The Bid For Ava DuVernay’s Nipsey…
 4 hours ago
02.11.20
23 items
Thick And Sexy AF! Plus Size Lingerie Perfect…
 5 hours ago
02.11.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close