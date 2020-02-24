Watch “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service [Live]

The memorial will start at 1 p.m. ET and is expected to last for approximately three hours.
On Monday, thousands of people will fill up the Staples Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bean Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. Join the millions of people will join in to honor Bryant and his daughter, who died in a helicopter accident in Late January.
Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral at Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona Del Mar neighborhood in Newport Beach, California on Feb. 7.
No official guest list or speakers gave been announced but you can expect greats from around the sports world and more to be in attendance to share stories about Bryant, his playing days, his family life and his impact.
The Team 980 will keep you up to date on “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service live as it happens
RELATED: Run That Back Season 2 Episode 1: Remembering Kobe Bryant [Video]
RELATED: LeBron James & The Los Angeles Lakers Pay Homage To Kobe Bryant In Touching Tribute: “Live On, Brother”
RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant
RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant
1. NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando MagicSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando MagicSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Kobe Bryant Hand And Footprint Ceremony At Grauman's Chinese TheatreSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. China v United StatesSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. China v United StatesSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. NBA All-Star Game 2016Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles LakersSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles LakersSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. NBA All-Star Game 2016Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. NBA All-Star Game 2016Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Phillips 66 National Swimming ChampionshipsSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. WNBA All-Star Game 2019Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 15 of 15
Watch “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service [Live] was originally published on theteam980.com