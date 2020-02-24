NASA Mathematician Katherine Jonson from ‘Hidden Figures’ Has Passed

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson whose character was depicted by Taraji P. Henson in the 3 X Oscar nominated film ‘Hidden Figures’ has passed away at the age of 101.

Katherine Johnson began working at NASA’s predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics’ in 1953 at the Langley laboratory in Virginia. In her role there, she did trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s 1961 mission Freedom 7, which was America’s first human spaceflight, known for great work that went down in history for the American orbital spaceflight, piloted by John Glenn the first American to orbit the Earth. Katherine Johnson was also one of the first three first black students to be offered admission to West Virginia University after the state quietly integrated its graduate schools in 1939.

We would like to send our condolences and thank you to the family of Katherine Johnson for her contributions to African American History, we will keeping Katherine Johnson’s family uplifted in our prayers.

The @NASA family will never forget Katherine Johnson’s courage and the milestones we could not have reached without her. Her story and her grace continue to inspire the world. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/xwnRX9oZoi — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020

