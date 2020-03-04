CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: ‘Jeopardy!’ Shows the City of Akron Some Love

2019 NHL Awards

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Akron, OH got an unexpected boost on the popular game show ‘Jeopardy!’ during its Mar. 3 edition.

The question involved one of the city’s most famous celebrities.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Under the category Charitable Celebs, “Jeopardy!” payed homage to this Northeast Ohio city.

The clue: “LeBron James pledged to pay for more than 1,000 scholarships in this Ohio city of his birth.”

The answer, as expected, involved Akron.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Eric McCandless and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Ethan Miller and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and Jeopardy!

Exclusives
