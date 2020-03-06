CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Arrested For Battery After Allegedly Hitting Checkers Employee with His Food

Public Enemy’s drama keeps going.  Flavor Flav says Chuck D had no right to fire him because they are equal partners.  He says it’s only Public Enemy if both are on the stage.

In other drama, Pleasure P was arrested all because his Checkers order was wrong.  We’ve all been there but to get arrested is extreme.

R. Kelly’s trial has taken a pause after authorities have gathered over 100 electronic devices.  This could possibly lead to more charges.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Arrested For Battery After Allegedly Hitting Checkers Employee with His Food  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Alabama map drawn on chalkboard - Blackboard
Nathaniel Woods Executed After Supreme Court Reversed Temporary…
 4 hours ago
03.06.20
It’s Official! Virginia Becomes Fourth State To Ban…
 4 hours ago
03.06.20
US producer Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Is Out Of Surgery Now Waiting…
 4 hours ago
03.06.20
The Bobby Effect’s Style Steez Is A Combination…
 5 hours ago
03.06.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close