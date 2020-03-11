Breaking New: 67 Year Old Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years

Famous Hollywood producer and mogul 67 year old Harvey Weinstein reckoning has begun as it appears that he will be potentially spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted by a jury last month of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree and Rape in the Third Degree, the maximum for the offense was 29 years, and he was sentenced to 23 years, meaning he would be seeing daylight at 90 years old. Although he had been awaiting sentencing, after having heart surgery, in Rikers Island Weinstein will be spending his time in maximum security in a prison in upstate New York, and not a cozy Federal Prison.

Although Weinstein’s attorneys tried to get the Hollywood mogul a few years slap on the wrist because of his failing health, the judge wasn’t having it.

After sentencing Harvey Weinstein made a statement apologizing to his victims as well as his ex-wives that he had cheated on.

Bon Voyage…See Ya!!

Check out the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: