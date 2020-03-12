Wendy Williams Tells Nicki Minaj She Damaged Her Brand When She Married Kenneth Petty

During Tuesday’s episode of “Wendy,” the daytime TV host doubled down on her stance regarding Nicki Minaj’s recent marriage to Kenneth Petty. Her comments came at the end of her “Hot Topics” segment during which she briefly touched on Petty’s latest legal drama, which includes being arrested for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Essentially, Williams told the Queens rapper that she damaged her brand when she decided to marry Petty who has served time in jail for both attempted rape and manslaughter.

“That’s going to be my first story tomorrow, and I’m going to lead with this; You should’ve never married him, because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be, again,” said Williams. “You’re never gonna stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point … a molester … a registered sex offender. You’re never going to stand a chance with John Q. Public. Because there’s only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives, and that’s murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter.”

While some feel that Wendy is simply saying what everyone else is thinking, others feel that she’s being particularly harsh especially since her failed marriage to Kevin Hunter, who allegedly had a baby with another woman during their marriage, was just in headlines a few short months ago. Among the critics arguing the former is the 55-year-old’s friend and former co-host Charlamagne the God.

During this morning’s episode of “The Breakfast Club” while discussing current headlines during Angela Yee’s “Rumor Report,” Charlamagne expressed that he believed Wendy was in no position to speak on anyone’s marriage considering her recent circumstances. He went on to say that it felt weird to hear Wendy speak on anyone’s marriage, including who they should have married.

