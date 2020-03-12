2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Due to the cases and health concerns involving the coronavirus disease, the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been postponed, according to a spokesperson.

The annual event, which was to take place this year in Cleveland at the Public Auditorium on May 2 to a sold out crowd, has not been rescheduled as of yet.

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year,” the Rock Hall said in a statement.

The artists who are supposed to be inducted are Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex, and The Doobie Brothers.

