LOCAL NEWS: There Is Now a Fifth Case of Coronavirus in Ohio

Coronavirus Emergency In Padova

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A fifth case of COVID-19 in Ohio has been announced, with the latest patient coming from Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital according to officials after he had tested positive for the disease.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed the patient is a 55-year-old Trumbull County man, and while he is still hospitalized he did not travel outside the state or go to work. Mercy Health told 3News all protocols were followed and the hospital remains “safe.”

The Trumbull County patient joins four other cases, all in Northeast Ohio, with having been tested positive for coronavirus.  Three from Cuyahoga County became ill, while the fourth, a Stark County man, became the first to get it through a “community spread.”

Overall, there are 52 people in Ohio who are being investigated for coronavirus, with 30 coming back negative.

