CORONAVIRUS: K-12 Students in Ohio To Have Three Week Spring Break

Ohio students, who attend school from Kindergarten to the 12th grade, are getting a longer spring break.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement today. The extended break for students will start on Monday, and it is happening because of concerns involving the coronavirus disease.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

While DeWine acknowledged that children aren’t as at risk for death due to the coronavirus, the extended break comes as the result of their ability to act as carriers for the virus. DeWine said that he made the decision after consulting with experts and that it will be reviewed following the three-week period.

Gov. DeWine will consult with both medical and educational expects.

We will continue to consult with educators on this. We have to take this action. We have to do everything we can to slow down the spread of this virus. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 12, 2020

Gov. DeWine recently issued an order banning mass gatherings involving more than 100 people with the order involving “auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.”

The order does not extend to “typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories, or retail or grocery stores.”

