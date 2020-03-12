Redskins owner Daniel Snyder issued a statement Thursday morning informing all Redskins coaches and scouts to suspend all travel “until further notice” amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice,” said Snyder. “The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances.”
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network also reported that the Redskins will be canceling their 30 pre-draft visits to their facility, the first team to publicly do so.
The Giants and Jets are the latest teams to suspend travel for its coaches and scouts “for the foreseeable future” in accordance to COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports. This is expected to become a league-wide policy.
Related: NBA To Suspend Season Due To CoronaVirus Concerns
Related: Report: NCAA Tournament Will Be Played Without Fans In Attendance
Daniel Snyder Suspends Travel for Coaches and Scouts, Cancels 30 Pre-Draft Visits amid COVID-19 was originally published on theteam980.com