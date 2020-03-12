The Philadelphia Eagles have made an official statement on their precautions they will be taking due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Starting tomorrow March 13th 2020, Lincoln Financial Field & the NovaCare Complex will be closed to the public.

Our Birds follow news of this closing right after the Philadelphia 76ers announce the closing of The Wells Fargo Center indefinitely. Owner of the Eagles Jeffrey Lurie has emphasized the closing of the stadiums does not effect their activeness in free agency nor getting prepared for the NFL Draft.

Coronavirus: Philadelphia Eagles Announce Stadium Is Officially Closed was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Posted By Weso Posted 6 hours ago

