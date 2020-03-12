Tierra Whack Covers Teen Vogue, Opens Up About Colorism In The Industry

Tierra Whack is the underdog of the music world. The Philly-native graces the cover of Teen Vogue’s March issue in a Marc Jacobs dress and Jennifer Fisher hoops, fit just for her style and aesthetic. But the fits aren’t the only thing that pull readers in, her music is

Penned by Ivie Ani, Tierra Whack takes us on a journey through her childhood and having a passion for creativity and giving back to the community that made her who she is today. “Girl, I’ll fight somebody over Philly,” the raptress says to Ani. “I like being the underdog. I like the work. I like the responsibility. Y’all ain’t doing it, so I’ma do it.” Tierra Whack is working tirelessly to bring the name of Philadelphia back to mainstream – considering Meek Mill and Lil’ Uzi Vert sparked fame between a decade and a few years ago. Tierra Whack is most definitely up next.

Not only does she represent for her city, but she pays homage to her relationship with her mother who always pushed her beyond her limits because she knew she was destined for greatness. From purchasing her very first album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, to moving her down to Atlanta to finish school and move forward with her music career, Tierra praises her mother for being an incredible support system during the rise of her career. “Her mother gave her the confidence to prepare her for her career,” Ivie Ani wrote, and Tierra emphasizes by expressing, “my mom is just a cool-ass mom.”

Tierra Whack struggled with depression as a teenager and later identifying and combating colorism in the music industry, but telling her story allows for readers to develop a deeper connection with her as though we’re catching up with a childhood friend from down the block. From working with Queen Bey on her latest project The Lion King: The Gift to being endorsed by Andre 3000, Solange and Erykah Badu, Tierra Whack shows zero signs of slowing up as she prepares for her 2020 tour and forthcoming music.

Tierra is not just your average Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter, but she is a creative that is making noise for the children, teenagers and adults who ever feel discouraged by what sexism, racism, or any algorithm may tell them otherwise. Her creative expression, unique style and cadence enough to shake the rooms and ears of music journalists and artists everywhere are clear indications that Tierra Whack isn’t up next – she’s been in the lead.

Tierra Whack Covers Teen Vogue, Opens Up About Colorism In The Industry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Posted By D'Shonda Brown Posted 6 hours ago

