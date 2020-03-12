CORONAVIRUS: Playhouse Square Postponing Their Events and Performances

Due to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order on banning mass gatherings involving more than 100 people, Playhouse Square in Downtown Cleveland has decided to play it safe due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular entertainment and arts center is postponing all of its performances and events for the immediate future until the ban is lifted.

“We appreciate the leadership of our public officials to ensure the health and well-being of our community and the guidance we have received from University Hospitals,” Playhouse Square said in a statement Thursday afternoon. The venues at Playhouse Square can seat between 1,000 and 3,000 people, so any event held there would likely fall into the “large gatherings” DeWine is concerned about.

Playhouse officials “are in constant communication with the leading specialists in infectious diseases at University Hospitals.”

There is no official word as to when certain performances will be rescheduled.

