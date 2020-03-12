CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva’s Corner: Is It Okay To Keep A Secret From Your Significant Other?

Is there ever a good reason to lie to your partner?

That’s the question being asked in this edition of “Eva’s Corner.” Eva Marcille shares a story about a woman who found out her late fiancé had four children she didn’t know about.

Watch the video above to hear the Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew debate this topic.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Eva’s Corner: Is It Okay To Keep A Secret From Your Significant Other?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Twenties’ Jonica ‘JoJo’ Gibbs On Stud Energy, Those…
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
Magic Happens Parade
CORONAVIRUS: Disneyland in California Shuts Down
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - National Championship - Texas Tech v Virginia
CORONAVIRUS: NCAA March Madness Tournaments Cancelled
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Postponed…
 9 hours ago
03.12.20
Exclusives
Close