Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Has A Man On The Side?!

Well, well, well… Days after it was revealed that NeNe Leakes caught Gregg Leakes facetiming a female employee. It is now being reported that Mrs. Leakes may be up to no good herself. According to Gary with Da Tea, she is reportedly seeing a man named Rodney in Maryland.

In other celebrity news, Willow Smith will be encased in a glass box for 24 hours in the name of … Find out above!

